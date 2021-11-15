Constellation Hits One Day Volume of $3.51 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $319.06 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

