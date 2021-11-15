Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,443 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 60.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

