Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,622 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $23,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $80,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,875 shares of company stock worth $12,617,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CFR opened at $132.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

