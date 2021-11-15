Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $21.09 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,605 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $1,289,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $244.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average of $247.03. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

