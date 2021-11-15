Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.83% of Gladstone Commercial worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 248.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 73,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of GOOD opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis boosted their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.