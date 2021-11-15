Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBTG opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

