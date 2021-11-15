Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Acquires £8,800 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) insider Richard L. Sandor acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

LON:CRE opened at GBX 438.50 ($5.73) on Monday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 431 ($5.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 476.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £725.45 million and a P/E ratio of -53.60.

CRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

