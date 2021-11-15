Comparing Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) & Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Scientific Industries alerts:

This table compares Scientific Industries and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Industries -37.58% -20.88% -17.38% Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Scientific Industries and Talis Biomedical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Industries $9.77 million 2.97 -$3.67 million ($1.01) -6.44 Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 13.29 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Scientific Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talis Biomedical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Scientific Industries and Talis Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Talis Biomedical 1 3 0 0 1.75

Talis Biomedical has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.01%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of Scientific Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Scientific Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Talis Biomedical beats Scientific Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.