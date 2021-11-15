Comparing Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) & Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $152.97 million 0.26 -$99.59 million $1.57 2.32 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million ($1.89) -1.65

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. Kiromic BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acorda Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 518.13%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics -0.26% -0.17% -0.06% Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats Kiromic BioPharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22. The company was founded by Ronald Cohen in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, NY.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

