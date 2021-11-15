Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Position Increased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,910 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals accounts for approximately 2.8% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of Commercial Metals worth $38,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

CMC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.63. 1,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,372. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.52%.

In other news, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

