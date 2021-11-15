Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.60 Million

Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to announce sales of $344.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.20 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $344.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.60.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 596.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,059,000 after buying an additional 804,699 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 190,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,985. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

