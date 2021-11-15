Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $10,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $1,208,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

GPC opened at $135.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $137.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.