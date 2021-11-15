Comerica Bank Sells 3,882 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Brink’s worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,877,000 after purchasing an additional 60,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,818 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,574,000 after purchasing an additional 216,656 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,279,000 after purchasing an additional 399,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,737,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $65.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.62. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.