Comerica Bank Sells 2,733 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Model N were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,130,000 after buying an additional 486,929 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after buying an additional 444,972 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,090,000 after buying an additional 212,174 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,361,000 after buying an additional 95,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 968,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,195,000 after buying an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of Model N stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $110,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,545 shares of company stock worth $386,426 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MODN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.