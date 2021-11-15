Comerica Bank Purchases 2,032 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Comerica Bank raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Allstate by 613.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $114.71 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

