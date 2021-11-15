Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,944,000 after acquiring an additional 95,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,206,000 after buying an additional 96,716 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,261 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $157.42 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.57 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

