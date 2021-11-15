Colony Group LLC Sells 3,633 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 62.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after acquiring an additional 353,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,859,000 after acquiring an additional 351,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,250,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $192.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,708 shares of company stock worth $17,526,741 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

