Colony Group LLC Sells 280 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $125.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,505 shares of company stock worth $1,205,310. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

