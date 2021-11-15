Colony Group LLC Increases Stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Braskem were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Braskem by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $17.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66. Braskem S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $26.93.

BAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

