Colony Group LLC Increases Stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Braskem were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Braskem by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.
Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $17.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66. Braskem S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $26.93.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
