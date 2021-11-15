Colony Group LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,232,000 after acquiring an additional 89,568 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,413,000 after purchasing an additional 117,183 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,641,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,027,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $51.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

