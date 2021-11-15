Colony Group LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $231.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 0.60. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $237.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STE. Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.