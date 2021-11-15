Colony Group LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 11.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 250,123 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 131.9% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 231,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Halliburton stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

