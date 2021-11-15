Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of MMP opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

