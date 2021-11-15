Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,086 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.15% of Colfax worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

CFX opened at $51.97 on Monday. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $394,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $2,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock worth $10,848,261 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

