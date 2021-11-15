Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 74.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,656 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RQI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after buying an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,634 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 217,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 62,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $17.10 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

