Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $28.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $29.95.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
