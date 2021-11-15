Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $28.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 180,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $50,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

