Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) CEO Sells $1,410,150.00 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Codexis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.