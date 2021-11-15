Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CODX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of -3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 288.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 363,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

