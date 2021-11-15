CNO Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 34.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Shares of CNO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.87. 774,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.36. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNO Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

