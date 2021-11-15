CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) PT Raised to $130.00 at Citigroup

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.00.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $144.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.11. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average of $139.54.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

