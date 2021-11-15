Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

CLOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of CLOV opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clover Health Investments (CLOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.