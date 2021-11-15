CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading 4.9% Higher

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.48. 3,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,112,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. Research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 72.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 109,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $714,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

