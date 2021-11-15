Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes $445,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,333 shares of company stock worth $95,829,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

NYSE:EL traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $349.80. The stock had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $353.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

