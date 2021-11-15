Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 710 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,602. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $235.80 and a one year high of $323.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

