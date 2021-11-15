Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $148,779.18 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $148,779.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $151,845.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,711 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $152,138.37.

On Friday, November 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $160,844.94.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $150,415.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $150,117.73.

On Friday, October 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $143,346.24.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $129,680.11.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $127,891.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,863 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $133,148.73.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $126,337.50.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $21.63 on Monday. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $308.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

