Citigroup Trims Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Target Price to $20.00

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Decibel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DBTX opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. Decibel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Reid acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBTX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,248,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $131,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.