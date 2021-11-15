Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,234 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at $2,561,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSB opened at $177.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.50. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.50 and a 12 month high of $181.89.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

PSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

