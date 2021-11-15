Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.3% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 114,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.90. 249,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,381,004. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $239.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

