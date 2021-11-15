Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector peform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.38.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$14.86 on Friday. Cineplex has a one year low of C$6.39 and a one year high of C$16.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.97. The stock has a market cap of C$941.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.55 million. Analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

