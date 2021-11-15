Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $991,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 109.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 62,505 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Cigna by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cigna by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.35.

Shares of CI opened at $217.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.02 and its 200-day moving average is $226.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.