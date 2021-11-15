CIBC Trims Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Target Price to C$6.28

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.28 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SRX. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Storm Resources to C$6.28 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Storm Resources in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Storm Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.98.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

TSE SRX opened at C$6.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.06. Storm Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a market cap of C$765.20 million and a P/E ratio of 3,135.00.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$65.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.