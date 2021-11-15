CIBC Trims CAE (NYSE:CAE) Target Price to C$43.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of CAE opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. CAE has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 27.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after buying an additional 333,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CAE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,284,000 after buying an additional 216,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,559,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CAE by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,530,000 after buying an additional 201,140 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

