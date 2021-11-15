CIBC Raises WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$190.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSPOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at $144.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.84. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $70.59 and a 12-month high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

