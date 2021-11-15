CIBC Increases Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$47.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCCAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $$29.60 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

