CIBC Cuts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$80.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$80.25.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

TSE CCL.B traded down C$1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting C$66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of C$11.96 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.31. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$57.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.19.

In related news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,801 shares in the company, valued at C$2,073,672. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,399.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.