CIBC Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$67.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$70.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.56.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$59.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$60.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.16. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$48.45 and a 1 year high of C$62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

