CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.29.

TSE CIX opened at C$29.66 on Friday. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$14.91 and a 1-year high of C$30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.72. The firm has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

