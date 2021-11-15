CI Financial Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CI Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.29.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$29.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$14.91 and a 1 year high of C$30.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.59%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

