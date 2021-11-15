Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after acquiring an additional 489,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.92. 734,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.32.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.