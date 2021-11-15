Chonk Market Capitalization Achieves $2.10 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Chonk coin can now be bought for approximately $53.97 or 0.00084895 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $28,058.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00050494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00222750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00086482 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

